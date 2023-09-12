The Impeachment Trial of Ken Paxton - Day 6

Day 6 - The attorneys have approximately 9 hours left for witness testimony.. Ken Paxton pleaded not guilty to all charges accusing him of bribery, obstruction, and abuse of office, he has not made an appearance in the courtroom other than a few hours last Tuesday morning.

"It was the Attorney General's office. I was exci8ted to meet him." — Brandon Cammack

Brandon Cammack the outside lawyer hired by Ken Paxton in 2020 to investigate complaints made by Nate Paul on the witness stand.

As of 10 am this morning, the prosecutors have 9 hours 19 minutes left for testimony and the defense has 12 hours 14 minutes.

Presiding officer Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick explained this morning's delay, "lawyers from both sides had some issues to sort out before getting started."

