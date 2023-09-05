The first day of the Impeachment Trial of Warren Kenneth Paxton Junior, in the Texas Senate began with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick swearing in each Texas senator on the Sam Houston bible.

SAM HOUSTON BIBLE

The Chief Justices of the Texas Supreme Court have used a plain, unassuming King James Bible to inaugurate governors and other elected officials for over 150 years. Notable figures of Texas history like the court’s first Chief Justice John Hemphill, Governors James Hogg and Miriam "Ma" Ferguson, and former President George W. Bush have laid their left hand upon it and raised their right, swearing allegiance to our state and its laws.

The Bible itself — almost pocket-sized, and bound in simple brown sheepskin — has a hand-drawn cross on the back, and an antique Texas Supreme Court seal inked onto the front. Inside the back cover, two autographs in looping blue ink are still visible. In 1932, two young girls, Lucille Clendenin and Marjorie Ann Easley, playfully inscribed their names while the Bible’s caretakers were distracted by post-inaugural handshaking. The pages are brittle with age and many are water-stained, probably a result of the fire which claimed the first Capitol in 1881. Fortunately, the holy book was rescued from the court’s quarters on the second story of the building before its destruction.

The motions to dismiss are now being considered with individual votes "yea" or "nay" being read by the secretary.