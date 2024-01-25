State senator calls for reopening Ken Paxton's impeachment

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
22
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:36 AM CST until SUN 6:30 AM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:20 PM CST, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:47 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:24 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:17 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:36 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:30 PM CST, Harris County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:15 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:30 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:36 AM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:45 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:17 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:36 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

State senator calls for reopening Ken Paxton's impeachment

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

Could Paxton face a second impeachment trial?

Could Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton face a second impeachment trial? That is what a Republican state senator is pushing for, who voted previously for Paxton's acquittal.

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas state senator is calling for reopening Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment.

In a post on X, State Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) urged his colleagues in the Texas Senate to consider reopening Paxton's impeachment following his efforts to end a whistleblower lawsuit against him.

"Paxton has not only admitted to violating the articles of impeachment, but he is exposing Texas taxpayers to a settlement of WELL OVER $3.3M. Texans deserve the truth!," the post read.

Springer previously voted for Paxton's acquittal in September and says he believed it was the right thing to do based on the evidence and record at the time. However, "recent developments have made me question whether AG Paxton and his legal team misled the Senate," he said.

READ MORE

Last week, in a court filing, Paxton said he would no longer contest allegations and accept any judgment in the lawsuit filed against him by four former employees who reported him to the FBI.

The whistleblowers, Blake Brickman, Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley and David Maxwell, claimed that Paxton abused the power of his office to help himself and political donor Nate Paul, and that they were unjustly terminated for reporting the attorney general to the FBI.

The claims prompted the impeachment trial against Paxton last September. Paxton was acquitted on all 16 charges.