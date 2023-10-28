A court hearing is scheduled Monday in Houston related to securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton was indicted in 2015 on charges of defrauding investors in a Dallas-area tech startup by not disclosing he was being paid by the company to recruit them. He has pleaded not guilty.

PREVIOUS: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears in Houston court hearing for his securities fraud trial

The indictments were handed up just months after Paxton was sworn in as attorney general. He won second and third terms despite them.

Paxton’s trial has been delayed by legal debate over whether it should be heard in the Dallas area or Houston, changes in which judge would handle it, and a protracted battle over how much the special prosecutors should get paid. In June, the state’s high criminal court ruled his trial would proceed in Houston.

PREVIOUS: Appeals court clears way for suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton trial on security fraud

In August, Paxton attended a brief court hearing in Houston during which the judge agreed to wait to discuss a possible trial date until after Paxton’s separate impeachment trial in September.

The hearing to discuss pre-trial motions on Monday is the first since he was acquitted in the impeachment trial.

Paxton faces five to 99 years in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.