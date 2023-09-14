The Impeachment Trial of Ken Paxton - Day 8

Day 8 of the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Lt. Gov and President of the Texas Senate Dan Patrick is the presiding judge. Per Senate rules for the impeachment, the prosecutors have 2 hours and 34 minutes remaining the defense team has 8 hours and 38 minutes.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, how conservative are you?" "Eleven" — Austin Kinghorn answering defense attorney Chris Hilton

The defense attorney questioning the second witness is Chris Hilton. Hilton is the OAG's chief of general litigation, currently on leave to defend Paxton during the trial

The second witness for the defense is Austin Kinghorn, the current associate deputy attorney general for legal counsel

"The opinion concluded that the unredacted brief could be released to the requestor." — Justin Gordon, Division Chief Open Records OAG

Defense questioning has centered on the open records request from Nate Paul for DPS documents related to the FBI raid of his home and business in 2019.

The defense calls Justin Gordon as their first witness. On Wednesday late in the afternoon, they called a different witness, obviously a change in plans. Justin Gordon division chief open records in the attorney general's office.

