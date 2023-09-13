Day seven of the impeachment trial featured an account central to the allegation that the Texas Attorney General accepted a bribe from Austin real estate investor Nate Paul.

Drew Wicker, Ken Paxton's executive assistant, delivered testimony regarding a controversial six-figure renovation of the Attorney General's Austin Home.

Wicker recounted a conversation he witnessed in the summer of 2020 between Paxton and the contractor.

KEN PAXTON: The Impeachment Trial of Ken Paxton - Day 7

Prosecutor Erin Epley: Did Mr. Wood seem to already understand what the cost would be?

Wicker: Yes.

Epley: And what was the cost?

Wicker: He mentioned a total of $20,000.

Epley: For What?

Wicker: For the cabinetry and the countertops

Epley: And what was Ken Paxton's response, that he wanted to do it or did not want to do it?

Wicker: He stated that he would like to move forward.

Epley: And then what was said by Kevin Wood?

Wicker: He said I would check with Nate.

Defense Lawyer Tony Buzbee pushed back against the claim of bribery, providing evidence the kitchen updates were never actually completed while also citing a wire transfer from Paxton to the contractor as proof he, and not Nate Paul, actually paid for the home improvements that were done.

Buzbee: They didn't show you the bank wire showing that General Paxton and his wife Angela Paxton paid for their renovations?

Wicker: Not to my recollection.

Buzbee: They didn't show you the text message to the trustee instructing the payment?

Wicker: Not to my recollection.

Also on the stand was Blake Brickman, a former OAG Executive and one of seven high-ranking whistleblowers who offered evidence against Paxton to the FBI.

"I witnessed Attorney General Ken Paxton do brazen things on behalf of Nate Paul. He abused the higher office of the Attorney General of Texas to benefit Nate Paul and it got worse and worse and worse as the year progressed," said Brickman.

Late Wednesday afternoon and without explanation, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced that Laura Olson, Paxton's alleged mistress and a central figure in the scandal which threatens to knock the Attorney General out of office will not be called to testify.