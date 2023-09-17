Ken Paxton not guilty - What's Your Point?

"We are proud of the case we put on we should not have had to prove our innocence, but that's what we did." — Tony Buzbee, Paxton defense attorney

"This is a trial that shouldn't have happened. Period full stop." — Dan Cogdell, Paxton defense attorney

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT?

Victorious, Houston attornies Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell minutes after securing across-the-board acquittals on 16 articles of impeachment aimed at their client Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Forewarned by Lt.. Governor Dan Patrick that this would be a "political trial" - what unfolded Saturday on the senate floor was clearly a partisan exercise with the Republican majority in the upper chamber voting not guilty.

In the end, House prosecutors got nowhere close to the 21 votes needed - managing at best 14.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's influence on the Ken Paxton impeachment trial

Afterward - in a speech clearly written before the outcome was publicly known, Patrick tongue lashed the Texas House.

"Millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted on this impeachment. 31 senators and a large senate staff that made this trial possible have put their family life, jobs, and businesses on hold for 3 months after being here already from January to June.

I will call for a full audit of all taxpayer money spent by the house from the beginning of their investigation in March to today. — Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

GAVEL TO GAVEL COVERAGE- Ken Paxton Impeachment trial

Abuse of office, retaliation, obstruction of a federal investigation, and bribery....with their vote, the GOP senate majority said it just didn't happen.

Our lawyers, the board of managers presented overwhelming evidence that Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in the state of Texas at this time and the Republicans in the Texas Senate just returned him to the office of top cop." — State rep. Ann Johnson (D) Houston, House impeachment board of managers

House prosecutor Ann Johnson lashing out at what she clearly believes were verdicts driven by "greed for political power" and counter to the best interests of 30 million Texans,

As we "Sunday morning quarterback" this impeachment outcome, I have to return to late May when the House unveiled its "secret" investigation and slammed through the articles of impeachment within a few days time... Drawing protests over the lack of due process.

Did that "expedience" so to speak, come back to haunt them...or would it really not have mattered given the political positioning that's unfolded?