Ken Paxton not guilty - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial: Senate votes not guilty

Houston's attorneys Buzbee and Cogdell achieved a sweeping acquittal for AG Ken Paxton in a Senate trial denounced as political, with Republicans voting not guilty, falling short of the needed 21 votes.

 Victorious, Houston attornies Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell minutes after securing across-the-board acquittals on 16 articles of impeachment aimed at their client Attorney General Ken Paxton.

 Forewarned by Lt.. Governor Dan Patrick that this would be a "political trial" - what unfolded Saturday on the senate floor was clearly a partisan exercise with the Republican majority in the upper chamber voting not guilty.

 In the end,  House prosecutors got nowhere close to the 21 votes needed - managing at best 14.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's influence on the Ken Paxton impeachment trial

 Afterward - in a speech clearly written before the outcome was publicly known, Patrick tongue lashed the Texas House.

Abuse of office, retaliation, obstruction of a federal investigation, and bribery....with their vote, the GOP senate majority said it just didn't happen.

AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial: Questions of due process

Ann Johnson, a House prosecutor, accuses the Texas Senate of allowing the allegedly corrupt Ken Paxton to stay in office, questioning whether the rushed impeachment process in late May ultimately impacted the outcome.

 House prosecutor Ann Johnson lashing out at what she clearly believes were verdicts driven by "greed for political power" and counter to the best interests of 30 million Texans,

As we "Sunday morning quarterback" this impeachment outcome, I have to return to late May when the House unveiled its "secret" investigation and slammed through the articles of impeachment within a few days time... Drawing protests over the lack of due process.

Did that "expedience" so to speak, come back to haunt them...or would it really not have mattered given the political positioning that's unfolded?