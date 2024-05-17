Expand / Collapse search

No Houston boil water notice despite social media rumors, mayor says

Published  May 17, 2024 12:08pm CDT
Houston storm damage, power outage update

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and other local officials held a press conference on Friday about the damaging storms that left at least four people dead and hundreds of thousands without power.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor John Whitmire says there is no boil water notice for the city at this time, and the water is safe to drink.

On Friday, Mayor Whitmire dispelled misinformation about a boil water notice that began to circulate on social media after deadly storms that knocked out power to nearly a million people across the area.

"Our water plants are functioning, they're on generators, but the east side, which furnishes about 60% of our water, is functioning. The water safe, so please dispel that," Mayor Whitmire said.

He says if anything changes, the public will be notified.