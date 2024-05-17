Houston Mayor John Whitmire says there is no boil water notice for the city at this time, and the water is safe to drink.

On Friday, Mayor Whitmire dispelled misinformation about a boil water notice that began to circulate on social media after deadly storms that knocked out power to nearly a million people across the area.

"Our water plants are functioning, they're on generators, but the east side, which furnishes about 60% of our water, is functioning. The water safe, so please dispel that," Mayor Whitmire said.

He says if anything changes, the public will be notified.