Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
20
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:36 AM CST until SUN 6:30 AM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:20 PM CST, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:47 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:44 PM CST until SUN 2:43 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:24 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:17 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:30 PM CST, Harris County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:15 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:30 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:36 AM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:12 AM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:45 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:36 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Son of Ulises Valladares, man kidnapped, killed in 2018 botched FBI raid, to speak for first time

By
Published 
Conroe
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Ulises Valladares, Jr., will speak on Friday, six years after the death of his father, Ulises Valladares, during a botched FBI raid.

The son was only 12-years-old when his 47-year-old Ulises Valladares was killed in January 2018.

SUGGESTED: Family of Conroe man killed in botched raid sues the FBI

Ulises Valladares was kidnapped from his home in Conroe by two men who later claimed to be members of a Mexican cartel. The father was held hostage in a northeast Houston home where his kidnappers demanded a ransom of $20,000.

During the raid involving FBI agents, Valladares was shot and killed by an agent. Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Valladares grabbed an FBI agent's gun and the agent fired.

The FBI has not released the name of who fired the shot.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

For the first time, Ulises Valladares, Jr., will speak and his grandmother, his dad's mother, Justina Garcia, are traveling from Honduras to speak, the family's attorney says.