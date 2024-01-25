Son of Ulises Valladares, man kidnapped, killed in 2018 botched FBI raid, to speak for first time

Ulises Valladares, Jr., will speak on Friday, six years after the death of his father, Ulises Valladares, during a botched FBI raid.

The son was only 12-years-old when his 47-year-old Ulises Valladares was killed in January 2018.

Ulises Valladares was kidnapped from his home in Conroe by two men who later claimed to be members of a Mexican cartel. The father was held hostage in a northeast Houston home where his kidnappers demanded a ransom of $20,000.

During the raid involving FBI agents, Valladares was shot and killed by an agent. Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Valladares grabbed an FBI agent's gun and the agent fired.

The FBI has not released the name of who fired the shot.

For the first time, Ulises Valladares, Jr., will speak and his grandmother, his dad's mother, Justina Garcia, are traveling from Honduras to speak, the family's attorney says.