LIST: Mask mandate, virtual option for Houston-area school districts

article

As Houston-area school districts are heading back to school, students and parents may be faced with a mask mandate in their school district.

Below is the list that FOX 26 has compiled based on information received from school districts as well as district website back-to-school plans.

**NOTE: This list is being constantly updated with the latest information. Keep checking back for the latest**

Aldine ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 16, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? YES

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"Following guidance from the Harris County Health Department and County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s most recent order — and as we watch case counts continue to rise — we are mandating that all staff, students, and visitors wear a mask on all Aldine ISD buses and when visiting campuses and administrative buildings. This is effective, Monday, August 16, 2021.

We were able to keep our students and staff safe last year, in large part, due to universal masking. It has been proven that the three Ws — wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance — effectively prevent the spread of the virus. We will continue to share this message with our community.

For more, click here

Alief ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 10, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

Today, August 12, 2021, the Harris County Local Health Authority issued an order regarding COVID-19 protocols for public schools located within Harris County. We are pleased to share with you that Alief ISD will continue the protocols in the District’s Safe Return Plan and maintain the practice of protecting our most vulnerable students who are too young to obtain the COVID-19 vaccination and our staff who are unable to receive the vaccine due to underlying health conditions, by continuing to expect staff and students to voluntarily wear masks while in school facilities. In the event our COVID-19 protocols are expected to change, we will promptly notify you. We sincerely appreciate Alief ISD’s parents, staff, and students' assistance in ensuring we provide a safe learning environment by choosing to wear masks when needed and adhering to district COVID-19 protocols.

Click here to read the Safe Return to School Plan

Alvin ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021, for Pre-K, Kindergarten, 6th Graders, and 9th Graders. All other students start on August 19, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"Alvin ISD will follow all safety measures outlined by health authorities and state guidelines for the 2021-22 school year. Feedback from our community continues to be essential as this plan is revised in response to the ongoing pandemic."

"Per the guidance of various public health officials, masks are strongly recommended for both students and staff; however, the Governor’s mandate asserts that they remain optional."

Click here for more information on Alvin ISD’s Back to School Plan.

Angleton ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? UNCLEAR

VIRTUAL OPTION? NO

"AISD has implemented several recommended social distancing and cleaning guidelines for its facilities to ensure a safe learning and work environment for its students and staff. The number of individuals in specific areas will be limited as determined by the space, and social distancing will be followed. Also, the district has enhanced cleaning expectations, including frequency, to maximize safety measures."

Click here to view Angleton ISD’s Back to School Plan.

Barbers Hill ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

According to the Barbers Hill ISD Back to School plan, "The wearing of a mask is optional and is up to the individual."

Click here to view Barbers Hill ISD’s Back to School Plan

Brazosport ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"Masks are optional for staff, students and visitors. According to Governor Greg Abbott’s current executive order, school districts are prohibited from requiring anyone to wear a mask or other face covering. We encourage all families and staff members to make the best decision for themselves in deciding whether to wear one or not, and we expect all staff, students, and visitors to respect the choice of others."

Click here to view Brazosport ISD’s Back to School Plan.

Channelview ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 23, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? UNCLEAR

VIRTUAL OPTION? NO

Click here to view Channelview ISD’s Back to School Plan.

Clear Creek ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: First Day for PK, K, 6th & 9th: August 16, 2021/ First Day for all Other Grades: August 17, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"We consider the health and well-being of students and staff in all we do in Clear Creek ISD, which is why we are implementing protocols that aim to protect the health of those on our campuses. These protocols include strongly recommending that people on our campuses and facilities wear face coverings when they are indoors.

Yesterday, August 12, 2021, the Harris County Local Health Authority issued an order regarding COVID-19 protocols for public schools located within Harris County. In a school district located in two counties, governed by an independent school board of trustees, and required to follow the laws of the State of Texas and rules of the Texas Education Agency, Clear Creek ISD will continue to comply with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order which prohibits a school district from mandating face coverings be worn indoors.

We know face coverings, frequent hand washing, keeping your distance from others, and staying home when sick will slow the spread of COVID-19.

Click here to read Clear Creek ISD’s Back to School Plan.

RELATED: Clear Creek ISD, in two counties, will not mandate masks despite Harris Co. order

Conroe ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 11, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"No employee, student, or visitor is required to wear a mask or face covering. All employees, students, and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering. Conroe ISD expects all students, employees, and visitors to respect the choice of others regarding the wearing of masks or face coverings."

Click here to read Conroe ISD’s Roadmap to Remaining Open Plan.

Crosby ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 12, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"Crosby ISD will continue to comply with Governor Abbott’s order while this process plays out in the courts. This is a complicated legal issue that may take some time to reach a conclusion. We want to eliminate any possible confusion for our Crosby ISD families. Families who choose for their child to wear a mask can do so and feel comfortable doing so at any campus in Crosby ISD."

Click here to read Crosby ISD’s Health Protocol Update.

Cypress Fairbanks ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 23, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? YES, HOWEVER, REGISTRATION IS CLOSED

"Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, face masks cannot be mandated for students and staff. However, CDC’s guidance recommends universal masking of all individuals in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Although face masks are optional for all students and staff, after visiting with our local hospitals, at this time, I strongly encourage everyone to wear face masks while indoors on our campuses," said Mark Henry, Superintendent of Schools.

Click here to read Cypress Fairbanks ISD’s Lead Safely 2021-2022 Plan.

Deer Park ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

Students or employees will not be required to wear a face covering. However, masks are encouraged for unvaccinated individuals. In fact, guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend masks for all individuals. Based on an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott, wearing a mask is a personal choice, and schools cannot require individuals to wear a face covering.

Click here to read Deer Park ISD’s Back to School Health FAQ for 2021-2022.

Dickinson ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 23, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? NO

"Dickinson ISD strongly encourages everyone, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, to wear a face mask in our district facilities and on school buses."

Click here to read Dickinson ISD’s Safe Return to School and Continuity of Services Plan.

Fort Bend ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 11, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? YES, HOWEVER, REGISTRATION ENDED ON AUGUST 13

Fort Bend ISD continues to highly encourage the use of masks in all schools and facilities, whether individuals are vaccinated or not, in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, the Health Authority for Fort Bend County issued a statement that it is necessary for students, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings while indoors or while in proximity closer than three feet where possible.

The action today from the county and guidance from the health department continues to state masks are recommended; however, a mask mandate was not ordered.

The county’s action follows its lawsuit filed yesterday challenging Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates (GA-38). A temporary restraining order was granted by the 434th District Court prohibiting any enforcement of the Governor’s order.

After consulting with our legal counsel to ensure our mitigation efforts are within the confines of the law, the District continues to highly encourage wearing masks, and doing so remains optional. The District continues to monitor the latest legal developments while carefully watching internal COVID-19 data and reinforcing our COVID mitigation protocols."

Click here to read Fort Bend ISD’s Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services.

RELATED: Fort Bend ISD scheduling virtual option with limited enrollment for Pre-K through 6th-grade students

RELATED: Fort Bend Co. files lawsuit challenging Texas Governor's executive order, COVID threat level increased

Friendswood ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 31, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"According to Governor Abbott’s current executive order, school districts are prohibited from requiring anyone to wear a mask or face covering. We encourage all families and employees to make the best decision for themselves, and we expect all staff, students, and visitors to respect the choice of others."

Click here to view Friendswood ISD’s Health Mitigation Protocols.

Galena Park ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 12, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? YES

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

As of 3:30 p.m., a decision has been rendered regarding pending court action. Harris County was granted a temporary restraining order regarding COVID-19 protocols for public schools and daycares located in Harris County. Therefore,

Galena Park ISD will comply with the Health Control Order issued by Harris County on August 13, 2021, as legally required.

Effective immediately, Galena Park ISD will require all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors on school property and school buses, until further notice. This requirement is consistent with the Health Control Order issued by the Local Health Authority for Harris County on August 12, 2021, and recommendations from the CDC. We appreciate our Galena Park ISD community, students, and staff for your patience and cooperation as we navigate a difficult situation for all. YOU make Galena Park ISD a great place to be."

Click here to view Galena Park ISD’s Safe Return plan.

Galveston ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 23, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? YES

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"In In Galveston ISD, all students and staff will be required to wear masks at all district facilities and on buses when school begins on August 23. This is a health and safety decision made for the purpose of keeping our children and our staff safe during the school day and at all district-sponsored events. We will continue conversations with local health officials throughout the year to determine any future course of action or adjustments to our health and safety practices."

Goose Creek ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE YET

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"Dear Goose Creek CISD Family,

We are closely monitoring the mask mandate situation in our state. Currently, there are some decisions on both the state and local levels that, if enacted, will determine how the district proceeds. This issue is quickly working its way through the court system and we expect answers soon. We are awaiting further direction on how to proceed ahead of the first day of school. We take this matter very seriously and will communicate further decisions to our community as soon as possible."

Click here to view Goose Creek ISD’s Safe Return to School Plan.

Houston ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 23, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? YES

VIRTUAL OPTION? NO

"HISD will provide in-person learning five days per week for all students during the 2021-2022 school year. Virtual learning will not be offered. To ensure safe in-person experiences, HISD is working closely with health and education officials and maintaining key health and safety protocols."

Click here to read Houston ISD’s 2021-2022 Back to School Plan.

RELATED: Houston ISD School Board unanimously gives its support for mask mandate

Huffman ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? NO

"Last Thursday, the Texas Education Agency reiterated that students and staff may wear masks if they choose, and we would certainly encourage everyone who feels the need to do so. While we are excited to reach a stage where masks are no longer needed, evidence points to their effectiveness in protection against the spread of the virus. Our students under the age of 12 currently are not able to get the vaccine, and we want to protect them as much as possible.

Our top priority is to keep our students and staff safe and healthy at school. It is critical for students' development and overall academic achievement to be physically present on our campuses. At this time, there will not be a remote learning option for this school year; however, secondary students will receive their devices within the first few weeks of school."

Humble ISD - as of August 12, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 10, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"Today, Harris County issued an order related to masks and other COVID-19 related directives.

The Harris County Order conflicts with the Governor’s order, which states that no person may be required by any jurisdiction to wear, or to mandate the wearing, of a face covering, and that public schools may operate under guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency.

Because the orders conflict, Humble ISD will continue with its current COVID protocols. Face masks remain optional in Humble ISD."

RELATED: Harris Co. Public Health Authority requiring teachers, students in public schools to wear masks

Katy ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? UNDER REVIEW

VIRTUAL OPTION? Only for grades K-6

"In a few short days, Katy ISD will open our school doors and welcome back over 87,000 students to begin another year of learning and growing. Our teachers and staff will do what our District has been known to do for many years, and that is to provide a world-class education to all of our students.

"Unfortunately we find ourselves in a familiar situation continuing to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. On the Katy ISD website you can find the Safe Return to School Plan. Just this week Katy ISD launched an opportunity for students in grades K-6 to enroll in virtual instruction through October 15th. The main reason we have launched this option is because a COVID-19 vaccine has yet to be approved for children under 12. We have also re-instated the COVID-19 rapid testing for employees, and once TEA resumes providing the test kits, students will have access to free testing as well. Please continue to watch the website as adjustments to the plan are sometimes necessary based on new guidance issued by state agencies.

Similar to last year, once again, school districts find themselves embroiled in the polarizing viewpoints concerning face coverings in schools. If you have been following the news throughout Texas, there appears to be a political battle as to who has the authority to regulate Texas public schools. Katy ISD finds itself in a unique position as we are situated in three counties. I understand the uncertainties of the political landscape surrounding this situation can be frustrating for our families. I will not allow Katy ISD to become a political football when the conflict exists between state and local elected officials.

"Last school year, Katy ISD along with all public school districts in Texas, followed the Executive Orders issued by Governor" Abbott as well as the public health guidance provided by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). It is my intention that Katy ISD will continue to follow the TEA public health guidance and Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders just as we did in the 2020-2021 school year. The CDC and local health officials recommend indoor masking of students, staff, and visitors in schools. For students and staff who choose to wear a facial covering for their personal protection, I support and encourage that recommendation.

"In closing, it is essential that I remain focused upon things within our control. I ask and encourage all of our families and staff continue to implement practices that will keep everyone safe. Students and staff should be excited and looking forward to a new school year. I can’t wait to see our students back on campuses and participating in school activities."

Klein ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"As a school district committed to teaching and modeling civic responsibility for our students, Klein ISD will continue to follow the law and the requirements set forth by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) this school year, just as we did last school year.

Last night, August 12, 2021, the Harris County local health authority shared information contradicting Executive Order GA-38 issued by Governor Abbott, which currently prohibits school districts from issuing mask mandates. We are aware that this contradicting guidance is currently being litigated in the courts. Klein ISD will continue to seek legal advice and to follow the previously communicated health and safety plan, which includes an option, but not a mandate, to wear masks on campus.

We appreciate your support in adhering to our health and safety plan, and we look forward to welcoming our students back on Wednesday, August 18."

Click here to view Klein ISD’s Back to School Health and Safety Plan.

La Porte ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: First Day of Instruction – 9th Grade - August 17, 2021

First Day of Instruction – PreK-8th, 10-12th Grades - Aug. 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? NO

"You might have read or heard about the mandate that Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo, issued as of Thursday afternoon. Many of you might also have questions as to what will be the position of La Porte ISD. La Porte ISD will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order. We strongly recommend those who are so inclined to wear masks daily. Masks will remain optional in La Porte ISD for all students and staff. The health and safety of our students and staff are always our primary concerns."

Click here for more updates from La Porte ISD

Lamar CISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 23, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? REVIEWING OPTIONS

"On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Fort Bend County issued a temporary restraining order challenging Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local governments from implementing mask mandates. Last night, Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced that the county’s temporary restraining order was approved by a district court.

"At this time, the county has provided COVID-19 guidelines for school districts, but has not mandated face masks in public schools.

"Therefore, Lamar CISD will continue to follow the Board-approved COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are optional."

Click here to learn more about the district’s board-approved COVID-19 protocols.

Needville ISD - as of August 5, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 23, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"Needville ISD will leave decisions up to the individuals. Masking is an option if one so chooses but masking is not mandatory. Vaccinations for eligible individuals are an option, not mandatory. We will limit visitors to campuses and social distance as best we can. We expect everyone to respect the decision of each individual, student, and staff. We will continue to constantly disinfect all areas and encourage hand washing/good hygiene. Self-Monitor - Anyone with symptoms of illness or fever will be required to stay home until 24 hours symptom-free just as we have always done prior to the pandemic. -

NISD Administration"

Click here to read Needville ISD’s Return to School plan.

New Caney ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 9, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"All face coverings, including masks and shields, may be worn at the discretion of the individual student or staff member. Face coverings will be subject to dress code requirements for both students and staff."

Click here to view New Caney ISD’s Return to In-Person Instruction Plan.

Pasadena ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 17, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? NO

Click here for more updates from Pasadena ISD

Pearland ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? YES BUT LIMITED

Click here for Pearland ISD’s COVID-19 Health Protocols

Santa Fe ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 12, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? NO

"Face masks are optional for staff and students per Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38. Face masks are recommended by CDC and encouraged, especially for those with a compromised immune system or if not fully vaccinated."

Click here to read the COVID-19 Protocols for Santa Fe ISD

Sheldon ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 11, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? YES

VIRTUAL OPTION? YES

"There has been a temporary restraining order issued in favor of Harris County mask mandate which means Sheldon students and staff are required to wear facial coverings effective August 16."

Click here to read Sheldon ISD’s 2021-2022 Plans for Instruction

Spring ISD - as of Aug. 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 11, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? YES

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR

"Starting Monday, August 16, ALL Spring ISD students and staff will be required to wear masks in our buildings as a public health and safety measure."

Click here for more updates from Spring ISD

Spring Branch ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 16, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? NO

"The Spring Branch Independent School District has a Health and Safety plan in place for the 2021-22 school year, which starts on Monday, Aug. 16. Our Health and Safety plan continues to include an option, but not a mandate, for students, staff, and visitors to wear masks on campus.

Texas City ISD - as of August 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 18, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? NO

VIRTUAL OPTION? YES - For K-8th

"Texas City ISD will be in compliance with Governor Abbott’s executive order not to mandate face masks in school. However, Texas City ISD highly recommends that everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear one while indoors as recommended by the CDC and the Galveston County Health District.

"If you want your child (Pre-K-8th grade) to wear a face mask during the school day, we will assist in monitoring that while in class. Click on the Skyward link above where you can find the Skyward Family Access information. If you are unsure how to access the Skyward account, use the resources below to get access. Once you are logged in, you will find the Face Covering Parent request form located under the Online Forms tab. Please fill out this form so that it can be provided to your child’s teacher. Please indicate yes, they will be wearing a face mask or no, I do not require my child to wear a face mask at school.

"We will use this information and will make seating charts based on parent preference."

Click here for more updates from Texas City ISD.

Tomball ISD - As of Aug. 13, 2021

SCHOOL START DATE: August 17, 2021

MASKS REQUIRED? UNCLEAR

Advertisement

VIRTUAL OPTION? UNCLEAR