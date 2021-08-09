Fort Bend ISD scheduling virtual option with limited enrollment for Pre-K through 6th grade students

article

The Fort Bend Independent School District has announced they are scheduling to launch a virtual school option for a limited amount of students.

According to a release, the FBISD administration and staff outlined a plan for a limited enrollment virtual instruction option for Pre-K through 6th-grade students, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 30.

Here is the timeline for applications, according to the release:

• August 9-13 - application window opens for families of students in Pre-K – 6

• August 16 - families are notified of acceptance

• August 23-27 - student-parent orientation sessions take place

• August 30 - virtual learning program launches

School officials said admission to the Virtual Learning Program will not be available to students eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (ages 12 and up), and students in grades 7 through 12.

For additional information about the program, click here.

