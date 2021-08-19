Houston ISD to launch virtual academy for most vulnerable students, superintendent says

article

The Houston Independent School District has announced they will be launching a virtual academy for their most vulnerable students, according to Superintendent Millard House II.

In a statement, House said, "in addition to providing our quarantined students with the opportunity to participate in temporary virtual instruction, I have decided to launch a virtual academy for some of our most vulnerable students."

House said students that are too young to be vaccinated (age 11 and under) and with a compromised immune system, the district will be providing the option of participating in virtual instruction for the fall semester beginning on Monday, August 30.

House added, "while the state will not provide funding for this instruction, the district will leverage ESSER relief funds to cover the costs. The virtual academy will be taught by dedicated central staff so that campus teachers can focus on instructing students who are participating in-person. If eligible students participate in the virtual academy, their spots will be held at their regular campus.

Additional details regarding eligibility and the process to apply will be available on the district’s website on Friday, August 20 at 6 p.m. Parents of eligible students will need to submit an online form and submit medical documentation to their campus by Wednesday, August 25. Parents can also visit any campus beginning on Monday, August 23, if they need assistance completing the online form.

