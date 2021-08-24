Fort Bend ISD School Board approves mask mandate for students, visitors

article

The Fort Bend Independent School District School Board announced late Monday night that a mask mandate will be put into place for all students and visitors.

It's unclear at this time when the mandate will become official.

Fort Bend ISD joins several other Houston-area school districts that have approved a mask mandate for their students and visitors.

Additional information regarding the mask mandate has not yet been released by the district.

