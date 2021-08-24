Fort Bend ISD School Board approves mask mandate for students, visitors
article
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend Independent School District School Board announced late Monday night that a mask mandate will be put into place for all students and visitors.
It's unclear at this time when the mandate will become official.
Fort Bend ISD joins several other Houston-area school districts that have approved a mask mandate for their students and visitors.
LIST: Mask mandate, virtual option for Houston-area school districts
Additional information regarding the mask mandate has not yet been released by the district.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.