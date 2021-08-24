Expand / Collapse search

Fort Bend ISD School Board approves mask mandate for students, visitors

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend Independent School District School Board announced late Monday night that a mask mandate will be put into place for all students and visitors.

It's unclear at this time when the mandate will become official. 

Fort Bend ISD joins several other Houston-area school districts that have approved a mask mandate for their students and visitors. 

LIST: Mask mandate, virtual option for Houston-area school districts

Additional information regarding the mask mandate has not yet been released by the district. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 