Clear Creek ISD, in two counties, will not mandate masks despite Harris Co. order

Clear Creek ISD says it will strongly recommend the use of face coverings but not mandate them, despite a requirement from the Harris County Local Health Authority for area schools.

Clear Creek ISD schools are located in both Harris County and Galveston County.

On Thursday, the Harris County Local Health Authority ordered the use of masks at all public and non-religious private schools, even though Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order in May prohibiting government entities from mandating masks.

"In a school district located in two counties, governed by an independent school board of trustees, and required to follow the laws of the State of Texas and rules of the Texas Education Agency, Clear Creek ISD will continue to comply with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order which prohibits a school district from mandating face coverings be worn indoors," the district said in a statement.

The district says they are implementing protocols to protect the health of those on campus, and those protocols include strongly recommending the use of face coverings.

Read Clear Creek ISD’s full statement:

"We consider the health and well-being of students and staff in all we do in Clear Creek ISD, which is why we are implementing protocols that aim to protect the health of those on our campuses. These protocols include strongly recommending that people on our campuses and facilities wear face coverings when they are indoors

We know face coverings, frequent hand washing, keeping your distance from others and staying home when sick will slow the spread of COVID-19. We plan to release a back-to-school video message later today which references these and other health and safety protocols and extends a warm welcome back."

Harris County joins Fort Bend County in requiring masks in schools as they announced a lawsuit seeing a temporary restraining order against Governor Abbott's executive order, GA-38.

Several Houston-area school districts have already announced some type of mask mandate in defiance of Abbott's order.

Late Wednesday night, Gov. Abbott responded to the decisions by the school districts and local government officials who are choosing not to follow his order by stating he would "take them to court."

