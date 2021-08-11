Fort Bend Co. files emergency lawsuit challenging Texas Governor's executive order

article

Fort Bend County officials will be holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce they are filing a lawsuit challenging Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order, GA-38.

According to a release, the county will be requesting a temporary restraining order.

"We are experiencing a health crisis emergency and I am concerned about the health and safety of our children and the hardworking employees in Fort Bend County," said Judge KP George in a news release. "How do you strip local government of the power to protect public safety? You can not play with people’s lives, and I feel that the governor’s executive order causes harm and risks the health and safety of our public employees and their families, many of whom have school-age children."

On Tuesday night, Harris County announced the county had authorized the county attorney to also file a lawsuit against Abbott regarding GA-38.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said on Twitter Tuesday night, "First responders and school leaders are speaking out and standing up as Delta ravages our community. We have their back," Judge Hidalgo said in her tweet.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also announced last week that city employees would need to start wearing a mask.

According to GA-38, those who attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

