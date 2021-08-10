Harris County to file lawsuit challenging Gov. Abbott's mask mandate

article

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced late Tuesday night that they have authorized the Harris County Attorney to file a lawsuit regarding GA-38, the order preventing Texas local governments from requiring masks.

In a tweet, Hidalgo said, "First responders and school leaders are speaking out and standing up as Delta ravages our community. We have their back."

Recently, Hoston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that city employees would need to start wearing a mask last week.

"I commend everyone - school superintendents, and elected judges alike who are taking whatever steps are needed to protect the lives of the people they serve," Hidalgo added. "Protecting the community during an emergency is a duty, not an option for government leaders."