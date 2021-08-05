Mask mandate to be brought before Houston ISD board next week for a vote

article

FOX 26 has learned that a mask mandate will be brought before the Houston Independent School District next week for a vote.

This comes after the Texas Education Agency released new public health guidelines on Thursday stating, "In regards to masks, per Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, school systems cannot require students or staff to wear a mask. The guidance added that school systems must allow individuals to wear a mask if they choose to do so."

Parents in several school districts have asked school officials to continue virtual learning in their school districts. Houston ISD has said they do not plan to offer virtual learning for the upcoming school year, according to their 2021-2022 Back to School Plan.

