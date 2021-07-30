REPORT: Houston ISD says it will not be offering virtual learning for 2021-2022 school year

article

Houston ISD announced its back-to-school plan Friday for the 2021 - 2022 school year.

According to a detailed report entitled "Ready, Set, Go," HISD outlined several of the plans for the upcoming school year; among them involve classes will resume in-person five days per week for all students.

"Virtual learning will not be offered," the report explains.

Additionally, HISD says masks will not be required due to the state mandate, but are allowed and available on request. The district will also have plexiglass dividers in place to maintain social distancing in classrooms but says "all other health and safety protocols implemented during the pandemic will be discontinued with the deactivation of the Communicable Disease Plan on Aug. 2, 2021."

As for entering the campus, HISD says it will be limited to "essential visitors who have a scheduled appointment."

"This includes parent and community volunteers pre-approved through HISD’s Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) program," the report clarifies.

The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

For Houston ISD's full back-to-school plan, click here.

