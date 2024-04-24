The Arcola Police Department said they are investigating after Arcola Mayor Fred Burton received a threatening package in the mail.

According to Arcola Police Chief Carr-Bryant, the package was received on Tuesday.

Photos source of Arcola Police Department

The police department said they noted several inconsistencies with the package and reached out to appropriate authorities for assistance in the investigation.

In the package, included a noose and a message telling him to withdraw from the mayor's race.

Officials said, "this threat is being treated with the utmost seriousness and the Arcola Police Department has requested assistance from the FBI in investigating this criminal act."

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the Arcola Police Department at (281) 431-5202.