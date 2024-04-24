Houston police are searching for a suspect after a man and a woman were shot in a parking lot on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive.

According to police, there was a dispute in the parking lot between two men and a woman.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Ashford Meadow Drive.

One of the men ended up shooting the other man in the shoulder and chest and the woman in the hand, police say.

Both of the wounded people were taken to the hospital. The man was last reported to be in critical condition.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.