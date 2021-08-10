Spring ISD to require masks in district buildings, campuses

article

The Spring Independent School District announced on Tuesday evening they will be requiring masks for all students, staff, and visitors.

Rodney E. Watson, Ph.D., Superintendent of Schools with Spring ISD, made the announcement at their school board meeting.

Watson said masks will be required in district buildings and on school campuses, regardless of vaccination status.

Watson added the district will be providing contact tracing within Spring ISD, rather than referring those positive cases to Harris County Public Health for contact tracing. They will also let families and staff know about any positive cases on our campuses or in our district facilities by sending out a general communication to those at the campus or at the affected work location.

The protocol will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 16.

Lastly, Watson said the district will be sending a survey to all parents/guardians asking about potential interest in a remote learning option. The district was planning to move forward with the Spring Virtual Academy until the district learned funding had not been authorized.