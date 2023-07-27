LIST: Houston animal overpopulation continues
HOUSTON - The Houston animal overpopulation continues to be a concern across the city. Here's a look back at just some of the stories FOX 26 Houston has covered over the past several months.
- 28 animals found in Houston area unsheltered, suffering from heat exhaustion
- Harris County Pets temporarily suspending animal surrenders due to overcrowding
- Houston Heatwave 2023: SPCA says its received more than 200 calls of pets suffering
- Texas Heat: Houston SPCA steps up to treat wildlife as dangerous temps take toll
- Houston animal rescue battles broken A/C during heatwave, in urgent need of fosters
- Best Friends Animal Society introduces Houstonians to more than 30 adoptable kittens
- 3 poisoned puppies found in plastic bags in neighborhood east of downtown
- Houston SPCA rescues 60 dogs from Manvel home, were found in their own urine, feces
- BARC euthanizes almost 30 dogs just days after they underwent spay, neuter surgeries
- Animal advocates speak out against proposed law that would allow Texas pet stores to sell puppy mill puppies
- Neighbors in Webster come together to save 2 stray dogs, hopefully find them forever homes
- Galveston Island Humane Society reaches inhumane care levels, could be forced to euthanize for space
- Houston renews partnership with Houston PetSet to provide free spay, neuter surgery for pets of city residents
- Montgomery County Animal Services shelter over capacity, community help sought
- Pilot flies around Texas saving dogs from street life, euthanasia