More than two dozen animals were rescued by the Houston Humane Society (HHS) and Crockett Police Department on Thursday. The 15 dogs, six cats, three chickens, three ducks, and one turkey were found in an unsheltered Houston area.

The animals suffered from heat exhaustion, malnourishment, and parasite infestation. The rescue took place during 112-degree heat.

All 28 animals are being treated by HHS veterinary staff and according to officials, the case is under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Houston Humane Society

Residents who are concerned about an animal in danger are encouraged to contact Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force at (832)-927-PAWS and request an animal

wellness check.

HHS reminds Houstonians is it is a crime to leave pets outside without water or shelter in extreme temperatures in the state of Texas.

