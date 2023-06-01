article

A team of the Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators traveled to Brazoria County Thursday afternoon to rescue 60 dogs, according to a release.

Officials said, the dogs were living in filthy wire crates filled with their own urine and feces inside a home near Mustang Bayou Road in Manvel.

Authorities on the scene said there were dozens of wire kennels stacked throughout the home where the 60 dogs were being neglected, as well as one dog was found dead in the home.

Officials added there were highly toxic ammonia levels present in the home.

According to a release, the owner signed custody of all the animals over to the Houston SPCA before they were removed from the property.

All 60 dogs were taken to the Houston SPCA where they will have the chance to settle in before they receive individualized treatment and care by their veterinary and animal care staff on Friday morning.

The Houston SPCA 10-member animal cruelty investigations team work closely with local law enforcement including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding counties to help end animal cruelty.

If you ever see animal cruelty, you can report it by calling (713) 869-7722 or online by clicking here.