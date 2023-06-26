article

Harris County Pets has announced they are suspending animal surrender and stray intakes starting on July 1.

Officials said temporarily suspending animal intake is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals under our care. HCP has almost 300 animals over its capacity, which currently stands at a total of 767.

About 40% of animals brought to the shelter are surrendered by owners, officials said. Although not all animals that arrive at the shelter are adoptable for various reasons (e.g., elderly, feral, sick, aggressive, or injured animals), many of them would make great pets for individuals and families.

Animal adoptions, fosters, rescues, and volunteer opportunities will continue under normal operations. Animal control officers will limit animal intake to priority calls such as aggressive, sick, injured, and those involving bites.

"We are taking precautions to ensure the safety and wellness of our pets and visitors," said Corey Steele, Harris County Veterinary Public Health Director, which operates Harris County Pets at 612 Canino Road. "Our facility has seen a big surge in animal surrenders over the past months. We are highly aware of the risks of having so many animals and are focused on maximizing our services in the best way possible while saving animals."

Currently, all adoptable animals at the Harris County Pets Resource Center are free of charge to a loving home! All adopted pets from Harris County Pets are spayed or neutered, receive age appropriate vaccinations (including rabies), are microchipped, and receive a one-year Harris County pet license.

For more information on adoptions, fostering, volunteering, and donating to Harris County Pets, please visit www.CountyPets.com or call (281) 999-3191. The Harris County Pets Clinic also provides low-cost veterinary services for pet owners and their furry companions.