The intense heat in Houston is affecting residents and animals just as much, to the point where the SPCA said it's had more calls this year than 2022's triple-digit weather.

According to a press release, Animal Cruelty Investigators and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 have been responding to several reports of pets in heat distress since the start of June.

In fact, Houston SPCA says as of June 1 through June 20, they've received 243 heat-related reports whereas last year around the same time, they received 87 calls.

The animal rescue and protection organization remains on high alert for outdoor pets especially as triple digits have returned to Houston as June comes to a close.

"We are keeping a close watch on the weather since temperatures are back into the 100s again" said Dr. Roberta Westbrook, chief veterinarian and animal medical officer at Houston SPCA. "That means every second counts when rescuing and treating heatstroke especially the most vulnerable animals including seniors, young animals as well as brachycephalic breeds such as bulldogs, shih tzu and pugs."

Additionally, organizers are reminding pet owners subjecting animals to such life-threatening conditions could result in up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.