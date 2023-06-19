As the intense heatwave in Texas continues, the Houston SPCA says it is treating more emaciated animals for dehydration.

According to wildlife experts, the animals are struggling to find water in the scorching temperatures. In fact, the center adds since 2022, there has been an increase in the amount of injured or orphaned animals.

Baby Mocking Bird (Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA)

Among the animals they've treated, so far include a loon, woodpecker, yellow-crowned night-heron, and a mockingbird. After they've been fully rehabilitated,the SPCA says it will release them back into the wild.

Loon getting rehabilitated (Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA)

The Houston SPCA says the public can help protect their neighborhood wildlife in the following ways:

Once a day, remove dirt and debris from birdbaths and fill them with fresh, clean water.

Place extra birdseed or suet in your yard.

Check under trees for distressed wildlife in your neighborhood. If it is safe to do so, place the creatures in boxes with soft rags and drop them off at the Wildlife Center as soon as possible.

Keep in mind that you should never attempt to feed or give water to distressed animals. They may have other serious injuries or diseases.

For a complete list of guidelines on helping distressed wild animals, visit the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas webpage or call 713-861-9453.