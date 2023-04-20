The situation at the Galveston Island Humane Society is dire. The shelter is asking community members to support them and save an animal's life.

"This is not a dog holding area," said Galveston Island Humane Society Executive Director Josh Henderson. "We've got to get these dogs out of here."

SUGGESTED: Houston Humane Society has $13 cat adoptions ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

Every hallway here at the shelter is filled with dogs.

"We don't euthanize for space," Henderson said. "We don't euthanize based on a days in shelter criteria."

But several large dogs are facing a possible death sentence.

"Prior to pulling the plug and making that tough call, we are asking for the communities support," said Henderson.

SUGGESTED: Houston renews partnership with Houston PetSet to provide free spay, neuter surgery for pets of city residents

If you can't adopt one of these awesome dogs, foster one for a few days or a week or two. It's free.

"Some extra room in your heart and home, that's all it cost to foster," Henderson said,

The $70 adoption fee is being waived for dogs 40 pounds and up.

"Rescuer is the best breed, there's no two ways about it," said the director. "Come save a shelter dog."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Like shelters all over the country, the Galveston Island Humane Society is taking in more dogs than it's getting out.

"I hate the thought we would be in a position to euthanize for space," said Henderson.

This is the most overcrowded the shelter has been in recent memory.

If the community doesn't step up, Henderson will be forced to make heartbreaking decisions.

"I've got so many awesome dogs here, that it's impossible to walk through here to put 15 of these dogs on euthanasia cards," he said. "These dogs need to get a home."