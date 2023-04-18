Image 1 of 4 ▼ Coco (Photo: Houston Humane Society)

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift loves cats and the number 13, and the Houston Humane Society is combining them both for an adoption special ahead of her Eras Tour concerts in the city this weekend.

Through Sunday, April 23, you can adopt cats who have been in the shelter for more than 30 days for just $13 – in honor of Swift’s lucky number.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: What you need to know for Houston concerts

The Houston Humane Society says that as kitten season approaches, there is an influx of kitten surrenders and a need for adopter and fosters.

You can see adoptable pets at www.houstonhumane.org. If you see a cat that makes you say, "You Belong with Me," you can find more information on adoptions on their website too.

The shelter is located at 14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053