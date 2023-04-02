Taylor Swift Eras Tour Houston: What to know for NRG Stadium, parking, bag policy

article

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is fast approaching her stop in Houston, so here's what you should know to prepare!

Music superstar Taylor Swift will be stopping in Houston for three days from April 21-23 at NRG Stadium at 8825 Kirby Drive. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. but no word yet on what time doors will open for the highly anticipated tour. Many people have said online that doors open two-hours before the show starts.

TAYLOR SWIFT: Taylor Swift returns to the stage with epic three-hour, 44-song show as she launches Eras Tour

Opening for the Houston tour dates are artists beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.

Swift's show is about three hours long and she performs 44 songs. The artist has also said she'll perform two surprise songs at each show that she won't perform again. Any guesses what songs she'll sing for Houston?

NRG is enforcing a clear bag policy for the tour, which means the size and types of bags you can bring are limited. According to NRG, backpacks, purses, and diaper bags are not allowed and the venue strongly encourages fans not to bring any bags.

If one is necessary, NRG's website says the venue allows:

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12" by x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Fans may carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap. These small clutches are subject to search.

Each ticket holder, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

Metal detector screening and a search of all items being carried in will take place at stadium gates. There are no provisions available at the stadium to store or safeguard any prohibited bags. Guests will be asked to return prohibited items to their vehicle.

Diapers and wipes may be carried in a clear bag, however, diaper bags are not permitted.

Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag. Non-professional cameras with non-removable lenses may be carried inside the stadium as long as the lens is less than three inches in length.

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose. Please let our security staff know about medically necessary items before being scanned.

Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas must not exceed 18 inches wide. Non-approved seat cushions include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers.

To park at NRG is $40 per space at the gate and the Park does not accept cash as of Dec. 1, 2022, so electronic or card payment is required at parking gates. This includes credit cards, Apple, and Google Pay.

ADA Parking will be available in ALL Lots.

As part of Swift's tour, there will be a mech truck available for fans to buy mech before heading into the stadium. Many fans from previous shows have already expressed frustration over having to wait in line for hours and some of the mech items they were looking forward to selling out.

For more information on the NRG bag policy, click here.