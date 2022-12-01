article

NRG Park announced they will be going cashless starting on Thursday.

The Houston complex says starting on Thursday they will only accept card payments at parking gates. Officials say this includes credit and debit cards, along with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The cashless method goes into effect immediately as high school football games start tomorrow NRG says.

This will be important to keep in mind as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is held at NRG Park from Feb. 28 – March 19, 2023.

