Houston city leaders voting on new safety guidelines for NRG Park

Houston City Council is voting Wednesday on adopting new safety guidelines for large events held at NRG Park.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says there was a need to standardize processes and protocol for large events.

This new agreement focuses on NRG Park, where the Astroworld tragedy led to the deaths of 10 people.

MORE: Congressman requests Justice Dept. investigation day before Astroworld tragedy anniversary

NRG Park is in the city of Houston but also Harris County. One goal is to improve communication between the two to prevent this tragedy from ever repeating.

The new guidelines cover events with at least 6,000 people and more clearly define city and county roles and responsibilities along with those of event promoters.

They give city and county agencies the power to reject plans or shut down an event if it gets out of hand.

Event planners will have to submit security and medical plans and have scheduled meetings with representatives from NRG, Houston police, the fire department, the mayor’s office, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the fire marshal’s office.

MORE: Family of Astroworld victim settles lawsuit against Travis Scott, LiveNation, others

They'll also have to establish an on-site unified command post that will help coordinate any emergency response.

The Harris County commissioners unanimously approved the plan in a meeting on Tuesday. Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who is a member of the task force, says the plan will help prepare for next year's Final Four and the 2026 World Cup.

"Part of the process of this task force is to ensure that we remain, if not raise the bar, at being a premiere event destination.," Commissioner Garcia said. "Not just in Texas but across the United States and the world, since we're already a international destination."

One thing not in the plan but will be put into practice is a joint calendar where the city and county can stay up to date on major events.

Houston City Council is expected to back the new guidelines.