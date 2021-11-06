Attorney: 9-year-old on life support after Travis Scott’s Astroworld event, lawsuit filed
“This little boy is currently fighting for his life, and his parents will never know the same child they entered Astroworld with,” attorney Ben Crump’s law firm said in a statement.
Man says he warned NRG Arena about concert dangers before Astroworld Festival
One man says he warned NRG Arena of the dangers of concerts at NRG Park after attending one there two weeks ago. It’s NRG Arena at Playboi Carti’s show.
'The air was literally slowly squeezed out of him,' says Buzbee now representing the Acosta family
Axel's father, Edgar, and family, spoke about the devastating moment they learned their loved one Axel was one of eight who had died at the event.
Who's civilly responsible for Astroworld tragedy, was the events operation plan followed
According to FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico, those most civilly liable are the promoters Live Nation, Travis Scott, and Drake.
Medic describes chaotic atmosphere as they tried treating lifeless patients at Astroworld
The FBI is now investigating Friday’s deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy. According to authorities, eight people have died, while dozens remain injured. The eight people killed range from 14 to 27 years old.
Astroworld 2021 event operations plan didn’t mention what to do if there was a crowd surge situation
The 56-page document, which FOX 26 received on Monday evening, listed what to do in situations including severe weather, high winds, an active shooter, riots/civil disturbances, and other situational issues that may affect life and property.
HPD: Criminal investigation into Astroworld Festival 'ongoing'
Houston Police says the criminal investigation into what happened at Astroworld last Friday continues.
16-year-old Astroworld Festival victim Brianna Rodriguez honored, remembered at her high school
One of the eight victims who died at Friday’s Travis Scott concert was 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, who is being remembered at her high school.
Event promoter describes what goes into planning massive music festivals
Despite the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival that left eight people dead and scores injured, a lot of planning went into the event that will be the subject of investigation and legal action.
Houston police chief 'expressed concern' to Travis Scott, head of security prior to Astroworld performance
Houston’s police chief says he expressed concerns about safety to Travis Scott before the rapper performed at a sold-out music festival where eight people were killed in a crush of fans.
THE VICTIMS: What we know about the 8 lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy
Tears continue to fall for loved ones lost from the deadly celebrations at Astroworld Festival, where eight people died and hundreds of attendees were seriously injured.
Petition to remove Travis Scott from Coachella lineup gaining support
A petition calling for the removal of Travis Scott from the lineup of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which the rapper is set to headline in April, is gaining support.
Travis Scott 'encouraged culture of violence' in May tweet, complaint alleges
Manuel Souza attended Astroworld Festival and suffered 'serious bodily injuries,' lawsuit says
North Texas man dies protecting fiancée from crowd at Astroworld Festival, family says
A Euless man was one of eight killed Friday evening in Houston when the sold out Astroworld Festival crowd surged the stage, causing mass panic.
Mourning starts for loved ones lost as officials investigate Astroworld deaths
Loved ones are still reeling as officials work to determine how eight people and several hundred attendees were injured during Astroworld celebrations hosted by rapper Travis Scott.
Survivors of the Astroworld Festival tragedy tell their stories, 'It was very bad'
Fans recalled the horrific moments at Astroworld, where eight people died and several hundred attendees were injured.
The Latest: At least 8 dead, several others injured during Astroworld music festival, officials say
At least eight people died during the late-night celebrations of Travis Scott's third annual music festival Astroworld, according to Houston officials, and several other people were injured.
'Absolutely insane,' ICU nurse attending Astroworld Festival tells FOX 26 what she saw
FOX 26's Denise Middleton spoke with an ICU nurse who was in attendance during the Astroworld music festival and assisted first responders at the concert, where eight people died and several other members of the crowd were injured.