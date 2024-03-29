Travis Scott's lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuits against him regarding the 2021 Astroworld tragedy in which 10 people died and hundreds were injured.

According to the document filed on Monday, Travis Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, and his team filed a Motion for Summary Judgement.

The document claims while music festivals have to maintain safety with the fun of a concert, performing artists are not expected to "render special protection to the audience, nor to safeguard them from the rest of the crowd."

Further on, the motion goes on to say those who filed the lawsuits allege Scott and his touring and production company XX Global, assumed a duty to protect them. However, it claims there had to be an affirmative promise Scott and his team would provide protective services to the Astroworld attendants.

In June 2023, a Harris County grand jury decided no criminal charges would be filed against Scott and several others named in the case.

Ten spectators died during the show on Nov. 5, 2021, due to a "slow compaction" in the crowd. The victims suffered ‘compression asphyxia' after collapses in the crowd that also injured hundreds of other people.

A new lawsuit was filed in October 2023, by Houston personal injury law firm Arnold & Itkin LLP on behalf of 17 people who reported they suffered personal injuries and emotional trauma as a result of the festival.

The lawsuit named 11 defendants including, Live Nation Entertainment, Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, and ASM Global, LLC.