An investigation is underway after a man allegedly set his wife and himself on fire at a home in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of Desert Rose Lane overnight.

Firefighters at a home on Desert Rose Lane.

The man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff says two adult children were being checked out at the scene but appeared to have been uninjured.

According to the sheriff, the incident appears to have been a murder-suicide stemming from domestic violence. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Harris Fire Marshal’s Office, the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department, the Little York Fire Department, Champions ESD, the Cy-Fair Fire Department, and Harris County ESD #1 also responded to the scene.