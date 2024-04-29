Charles Barkley, the renowned NBA analyst known for his candid commentary, recently took a jab at Galveston Island's beaches during a segment on NBA on TNT. Though meant in jest, his remarks sparked a playful yet spirited response from the beloved coastal destination.

Galveston Island took to their Facebook page to respond by saying," Charles Barkley, here I was thinking we were cool, and then you go throwing shade like we’re strangers. What’s up with that?" The post also featured a photoshopped photo of Barkley on the beach.

During a discussion about the New Orleans Pelicans' unfortunate performance in the NBA playoffs, Barkley commented, "We're not even going to send them to Cancun, we gonna send them to Galveston with that dirty a** water be washed up on the shore." The comment drew laughter from his co-host Shaquille O'Neal and raised eyebrows from Galveston residents and enthusiasts alike.

Galveston Island, nestled along the Gulf Coast of Texas, is renowned for its beaches, vibrant culture, and rich history.



