A Clear Lake High School student is facing criminal and disciplinary consequences after a handgun was found in the student’s backpack on Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to a letter to parents from the principal, an investigation into a "student discipline matter" resulted in a search by police.

During the search, a school liaison officer found a gun in the student’s backpack, and the student was immediately detained, the principal says.

"At no time did this student display the weapon or threaten to cause harm. However, I can assure you this student is facing criminal and disciplinary consequences," the letter says.

According to the principal, the school was placed on a "Hold" while police conducted a sweep of the school with the district’s ammunition canine. A "Hold" means students are kept in their classrooms but learning continues. The hold was lifted around 11:20 a.m. after the campus was cleared, and the school resumed on regular schedule.

Read Clear Lake High School Principal Elizabeth Raska’s full letter below.

"Dear Parents,

Thank you for your patience this morning while police handled an investigation. Campus administrators and school liaison officers were investigating a student discipline matter, and as part of the investigation, a search was conducted. During the search, the school liaison officer discovered a handgun in the student’s backpack. The student was immediately detained and the weapon was secured.

Aligned with our Standard Response Protocol, we put the campus into a Hold to allow police to conduct a sweep of the school with the District’s ammunition canine as a precaution. Once the sweep was complete and law enforcement gave us an all clear, we lifted the Hold.

At no time did this student display the weapon or threaten to cause harm. However, I can assure you this student is facing criminal and disciplinary consequences.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation in allowing us to thoroughly ensure that the campus remained safe. At this time, we have returned to regular class schedules."