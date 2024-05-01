Governor Greg Abbott's often controversial bid to secure the border and stem illegal immigration has won the backing of a majority of the Lone Star States "likely voters."

What's more, new poll numbers from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation show a growing number of Latinos are embracing Abbott's hard-line.

SUGGESTED: Suspected shooter wanted in ambush-style double murder in Northwest Houston

"Not only is virtually every Republican supportive of the Abbott administration's border security policy, as well as three-fifths of independents, but one third of Democrats are supportive and that makes it a real tough hill for Joe Biden or any other Democrat to climb if they are going to win in Texas in November," said Rice Political Analyst Mark Jones, who administered the poll.

The THPF survey found a whopping 73% of likely Texas voters disapprove of President Biden's handling of the border.

And while more than half of Texans express approval of Abbott's border policy, it is the surge in backing from the state's Hispanic voters which emerges as most noteworthy, with 49% saying they support the new law which makes illegal immigration a state crime.

"They are living in the suburban areas and being influenced by Republican policies and really shying away from the Democratic policy of the working class and helping urban cities with social programs," said Sergio Lira, President of LULAC-Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

While discouraged by the level of backing for a state funded border crackdown, Lira found solace in what could be a shift in the battle over "school choice."

The THPF survey found 57% of likely voters oppose using tax dollars for private school vouchers.

Lira hopes the trend snowballs in time to halt what he predicts will be the shortchanging of public education.

"These schools are literally dying. The traditional high school and elementary schools in the barrio are literally dying. Their enrollment has plummeted," said Lira.

It may be too late to derail the "school choice train." Governor Abbott says he will soon have enough legislative support to push the measure through in 2025.