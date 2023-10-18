A new lawsuit has been filed in relation to the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 people.

Houston personal injury law firm Arnold & Itkin LLP filed the lawsuit on behalf of 17 people who they report suffered personal injuries and emotional trauma as a result of the festival.

The lawsuit names 11 defendants including, Live Nation Entertainment, Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, and ASM Global, LLC.

"Tragically, due to Defendants' motivation for profit, at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, multiple people lost their lives, and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun," the lawsuit states.

There were nine causes of action listed against the defendants in the lawsuit including negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent hinting, training, supervision, and retention.

According to the law firm, the plaintiffs seek $1,000,000 in monetary relief.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial in the case.

Scott and several others previously faced criminal charges related to the deaths of the 10 spectators who died but in June, the Harris County District Attorney's office reportedly no billed those involved, which meant no criminal charges would be filed.