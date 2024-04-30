28-year-old Jesus Garcia appeared in the 183rd Criminal District Court three times with a warrant for his arrest filed by the parole division. Each time he walked out a free man, because no one bothered to check.

On December 1, 2022, Jesus Garcia is paroled from prison. Then, eight months later, he gets arrested.

"While on parole, Garcia gets charged with felon in possession of a weapon, a gun," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Garcia posts a $25,000 bond and walks out of jail.

"A few hours after he posts the bond, the parole division very quickly issued a parole warrant," Kahan said.

On September 20, 2023, Garcia makes an appearance in the 183rd Criminal District Court.

It's clear from court documents, Garcia is on parole. Remember, the parole division issued a warrant for his arrest.

"In reality, our courts need to be checking individuals when they come back to court," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "Especially if they are on probation or parole."

On November 27, 2023, Garcia appeared in the 183rd again. He's a wanted fugitive, but nothing happens.

"What good does it do to have them come to court when they have outstanding warrants?" Griffith said. "They should be locked up."

On January 5, police say Garcia, and his accomplice, murdered 40-year-old Carlos Resendiz at 215 Sunnyside Street.

Get this….Garcia would walk out of the 183rd again on February 20, making it the third time no one bothered to see if he had a warrant out for his arrest.

"If that had happened, any of those two times that he appeared in court, more than likely this victim would not have been shot and killed," said Kahan.

Last November, FOX 26 told you about parolee Dominique Menifee. Instead of keeping him behind bars while parole officials decided what action to take, a magistrate gave him a get out of jail free card.

Six days later, police say Menifee murdered Sherniqua Banks in front of her 3-year-old son.

Garcia's situation makes you wonder how many other defendants with warrants for their arrests walk out of courtrooms.

"It takes all of 30 seconds to check people," said Griffith.

On April 1, Garcia was charged with capital murder and is jailed with no bond set.