The Houston Police Department has released another update regarding the ongoing investigation into 264,000 cases suspended with the code "lack of personnel."

According to Chief Troy Finner, the Internal Affairs investigation into the suspended "lack of personnel" code is finished, and the file will be reviewed by the Independent Police Oversight Board and the Administration Disciplinary Committee.

The investigation looked into how and when the suspended code came to be and how and when it was brought to Finner's attention.

Chief Finner states they will hold a news conference within the next two weeks to give an update on the review and recommendations.

The chief gave an update on the review of the 264,000 suspended incident reports, announcing, as of today, 107,094 cases have been reviewed and 49,939 of them fit the criteria for being closed, cleared inactivated or suspended.

Statement from Houston Police Department (Courtesy of Houston Police via X)

All 4,017 of the sex crime incidents have been reviewed, and as of today, 3,501 of them have been cleared, suspended, or inactivated, mostly due to no additional leads.

Investigators report an increase in the number of charges filed to 54 against 45 suspects. Thirty-three of the charges are misdemeanors, with 21 felony charges, such as aggravated assault, being filed.

HPD says they are focusing on crime against persons and providing trauma-informed services. If you were a victim of an incident, but it was not looked into and you want to reach out to HPD, click here.