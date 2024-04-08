If you're one of the victims affected by the 264,000 incidents that were not investigated by the Houston Police Department, the Police Chief has a message for you.

There is a phone number and email address HPD Chief Troy Finner wants to make sure victims have if they reported an incident, but it was not looked into.

In English and in Spanish, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is spreading the word, saying If you have questions about your previously reported incident status or if your contact information has changed since you filed the report, you can contact the Houston Police Department by email or telephone.

Of the 264,000 incident reports that were discovered to have been "Suspended due to lack of Personnel" over 67,500 reports have been reviewed, including more than 3,800 sexual assaults, out of the 4,017 suspended sex assault incident reports that were not initially investigated.

HPD has now contacted those victims by phone, email, text or going to their homes. Chief Finner also tells Fox 26 "Some charges have been filed" as a result.

Victims who have reported a sexual assault can reach HPD regarding a previously filed incident report at 713-308-1180 or specialvictimsreport@houstonpolice.org.