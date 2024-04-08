In response to a backlog of 264,000 suspended incident reports, the Houston Police Department (HPD) has launched a hotline for individuals seeking information or clarification regarding any previous sex crimes incident reports filed with HPD.

The hotline, which can be reached at 713-308-1180, offers a direct point of contact for anyone with questions or inquiries about their suspended incident reports. You can also email specialvictimsreport@houstonpolice.org for further assistance.

The backlog of suspended incident reports stemmed from a code indicating a "lack of personnel" within the department. However, HPD is working to rectify this issue and provide a resolution for those affected by the delays.

Chief Troy Finner, in a briefing to reporters and news managers, emphasized the significance of the department's efforts to address the backlog. He announced that an "initial internal investigation" into the suspended incident reports is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of April. This investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the suspension of these reports and to ensure accountability within the department.

HPD officers have reportedly revisited around 67,000 of the 264,000 un-investigated incidents, prioritizing cases involving sexual assaults, domestic abuse, and other violent crimes.