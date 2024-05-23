The lawsuit filed against Travis Scott and others on behalf of the young boy killed during the 2021 Astroworld Festival has been settled.

Scott West, the lawyer for the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, confirmed to FOX 26 has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed against Scott, Live Nation , the festival’s promoter and the world’s largest live entertainment company, and other companies and individuals connected to the event, including Apple Inc., which live-streamed the concert.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 9-year-old Ezra Blount (Photo courtesy of Family, shared with permission) (Photo Courtesy of Blount Family)

PREVIOUS STORY: Trial for final wrongful death suit in Astroworld concert crowd crush is set for September

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 3, West stated.

Blount was the youngest victim of the 10 people killed during the crowd crush at the Nov. 5, 2021, concert held by rap superstar, Travis Scott.

The other nine wrongful death lawsuits filed after deadly crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld festival have already been settled.