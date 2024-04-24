A judge has ruled on the request to remove Travis Scott and Apple from lawsuits as it relates to the 2021 Astroworld Music Festival tragedy.

Judge Kristen Hawkins denied requests from several entities, including Scott and Apple.

However, the judge did grant a request from Apple to keep certain testimony out of court.

The move comes after a judge dismissed, the rapper, Drake, from the lawsuit.

The families of the 10 people who died during the concert, as well as hundreds who were injured, sued Drake, Scott and Live Nation — the festival’s promoter — as well as dozens of other individuals and entities.

Those killed, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

In June 2023, a Harris County grand jury decided no criminal charges would be filed against Scott and several others named in the case.

In July, Houston police made its investigative report public, which was nearly 1,300 pages, in which festival workers highlighted problems and warned of possible deadly consequences.

Some of the lawsuits have since been settled, including those filed by the families of four of the people killed during the concert. The most recent settlement related to a person who was killed was announced in court filings on Feb. 5, with lawyers for the family of 23-year-old Rodolfo "Rudy" Peña saying they had settled their case.

The first trial from the lawsuits is scheduled for May 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.