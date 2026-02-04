Forget flowers: Houston-area animal shelter offering free Valentine’s Day pet foster program

The Brief Best Friends Animal Society invites the public to foster a dog or cat for a night—or longer—at no cost on Friday the 13th from 3–5 p.m. at its Pinemont shelter. All food and supplies are provided, and if foster parents fall in love, adoption options are available—but returning the pet is completely okay. Even fostering for just a day or two helps clear shelter space and gives animals a break; available pets can be viewed now on the BFAS website.



Ready to find unconditional love this Valentine's Day with no strings attached? There's a way you can find someone who will always love you more than themselves. Yes, we are talking about dogs.

Houston-area shelter offering free pet foster program

Why you should care:

Best Friends Animal Society is giving you a chance to have the best Valentine's Day ever, and it won't cost a dime.

Forget the dinner candy and flowers, go to BFAS's shelter, located at 901 Pinemont, on Friday, February 13 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

You can foster any dog or cat overnight or longer, and you will get all the supplies you'll need.

"If you make a love connection, and you want to keep the dog or cat permanently, that's totally fine, we can make that happen," said Kerry McKeel with Best Friends Animal Society.

If that doesn't happen, bring the pet back without any pressure. Just fostering for a day or two helps save lives.

You can go to the BFAS website to see available dogs and cats.