While the 2023 RodeoHouston lineup hasn’t been announced yet, you can secure a seat at every show with a season ticket on sale Tuesday.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will make a limited number of season tickets available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. The waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. at rodeohouston.com.

Next year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will begin on February 28 and wrap up on March 19. The season tickets include all 20 RodeoHouston performances.

Season tickets begin at $500, plus a processing fee, for upper-level seats, and increase from there.

· Upper Level tickets range from $500-$600

· Loge Level tickets are $800

· Field Level tickets are $880; officials say these seats have an obstructed view of the Rodeo but a great concert view

· Club Level tickets are $1,000; officials say these seats have an obstructed view of the Rodeo but a great concert view

· Shared Entertainment Suite Seats are $5,500

· Hess Chute Seats are $7,500

Click here to see a seat map.

There is a limit of eight season tickets per household.

The waiting room is not a first come, first served line. When the waiting room opens at 10 a.m, those who joined the waiting room from 9:30 a.m. to 9:59 a.m. will be randomly selected to enter the online store. Joining the waiting room does not guarantee you will be able to purchase season tickets.

Tickets will be delivered electronically.

Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date when the entertainers are announced.