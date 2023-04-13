Houston renews partnership with Houston PetSet to provide free spay, neuter surgery for pets of city residents

article

Houston PetSet has announced they've renewed their partnership with the City of Houston to provide free spay and neuter surgery to pets of city residents.

"Low-cost and free spay and neuter services are the primary means of lowering the stray animal population in any city. We are grateful to our partners at Houston PetSet for their continued partnership in tackling the stray population through these free services to the community," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Houstonians care deeply for their pets, and we are excited that partnerships like the one with Houston PetSet allow the city the opportunity to help residents care for their four-legged family members at no cost."

In order to receive the services, residents must schedule an appointment. Included with each free appointment is spay or neuter surgery, core vaccinations, and a microchip, a package valued at $200. There is a $20 refundable deposit due at registration that is returned when the pet shows up for surgery.

Officials said the Houston PetSet mobile veterinary unit has operated since 2020, providing free sterilization surgeries to more than 1,200 pets in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

"Houston PetSet is excited to partner with the City of Houston by providing free spay and neuter services for pets within the city," said Houston PetSet Co-President Tama Lundquist. "We know spay and neuter is a key tool for reducing the alarming overpopulation of homeless pets. Our gratitude goes out to Houston City Council and Mayor Turner for recognizing the need and continuing our partnership for the remainder of 2023. Working together is how we change the landscape for the pets and people of Houston."