When COVID hit, commercial pilot Wayne Wickline bought a small plane. What he did next saved more than 3,000 dogs.

"This is the most satisfying thing I've ever done," said Wickline.

All the dogs would likely be dead if not for the ride on Wickline's Cessna.

On a trip from Rio Grande City, Donna, McAllen, and other border towns, he's got 15 pups.

"Four of them were scheduled to be euthanized today, and more than likely most of them would have gotten euthanized," Wickline said.

Dog rescuer Dusty Hardt takes four of the dogs who need medical treatment.

"I do it for the dogs, and somewhat for myself, but mostly for the dogs," Hardt said. "I like the ending part. I always like to hear what they name them when they get into their new home. You ask what they named them. They've got a new life when they came from something terrible."

Wickline has so far saved the lives of 3,500 dogs.

"I don't know. I just love dogs. I want to be there with them, they're special."

Wickline pays for most of the lifesaving out of his own pocket. Donations help him pay fuel costs.

"That is so big-hearted and kindhearted," said dog rescuer Jane Wesson. "He's a really good person to do all he does."

"I fly 777's to Europe in uniform," said Wickline. 'This is the most satisfying thing I have ever done."