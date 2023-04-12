article

Officials with Montgomery County Animal Services needs your help to find homes for animals at their facility as they're now over capacity.

According to a release, in the last week and a half, two animal cruelty cases resulted in the seizure of over 148 dogs and cats.

Currently, some dogs are having to be housed two to a kennel.

Officials are asking for help from adopters, fosters, and rescue partners.

The animals involved in the two animal cruelty cases are not currently available, officials said. However, there are numerous other animals that are available for adoption.

As a result and an in an effort to free up space, adoptions fees are being waived for all dogs through April 23, 2023. All adoptable pets will be vaccinated, deformed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

In a release, MCAS officials said, "We hope our community will show us some love. So many pets need help, and we have great optimism that our community will help us. We ask everyone to tell your family, friends and coworkers that the MCAS needs their help. We encourage you to foster one (or more) of our animals or join our volunteer team – daily dog walkers are always needed. We appreciate all who adopt, foster, volunteer or simply help to spread the word that the shelter needs the community’s help. We also greatly appreciate all the rescue organizations who work hand in hand with the shelters to save pets. Every bit of help we receive directly benefits the animals."

The shelter is open Tuesday - Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for adoptions.

